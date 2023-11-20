For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Justin Schultz a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

  • Schultz has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (one shot).
  • Schultz has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Schultz's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Schultz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:12 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:48 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:20 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 2 0 2 16:15 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:51 Away W 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

