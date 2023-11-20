Will Kailer Yamamoto Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Kailer Yamamoto a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Yamamoto stats and insights
- Yamamoto has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play, Yamamoto has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- Yamamoto averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Yamamoto recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|11:27
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|11:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
