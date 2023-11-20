Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Kootenai County, Idaho today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on November 20
- Location: Rathdrum, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.