The Seattle Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena.

Kraken vs. Flames Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Kraken (-115)

Kraken (-115) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW

Kraken Players to Watch

One of Seattle's leading offensive players this season is Vince Dunn, with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 23:42 per game.

Bjorkstrand is another key contributor for Seattle, with 15 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding nine assists.

Jaden Schwartz has scored eight goals and added seven assists in 19 games for Seattle.

Joey Daccord 's record is 2-2-4. He has conceded 27 goals (3.0 goals against average) and recorded 242 saves with a .900% save percentage (35th in league).

Flames Players to Watch

Calgary's Elias Lindholm has totaled nine assists and three goals in 17 games. That's good for 12 points.

With 11 total points (0.6 per game), including three goals and eight assists through 17 games, Kadri is pivotal for Calgary's attack.

This season, Jonathan Huberdeau has three goals and seven assists for Seattle.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar has a 2-1-1 record this season, with an .858 save percentage (67th in the league). In 4 games, he has 97 saves, and has conceded 16 goals (3.9 goals against average).

Kraken vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 28th 2.63 Goals Scored 2.82 25th 24th 3.47 Goals Allowed 3.35 20th 23rd 29.5 Shots 32.7 6th 17th 30.5 Shots Allowed 29.2 9th 7th 25.42% Power Play % 12.73% 26th 27th 72.88% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 6th

