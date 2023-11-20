The Seattle Kraken (7-8-4) square off against the Calgary Flames (6-8-3) at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, November 20 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken took down the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Flames are coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders.

Kraken vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-110) Flames (-110) 6 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 50.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (2-2).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 2-4 (winning 33.3%).

The Kraken have a 52.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 11 of 19 matches this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Kraken vs Flames Additional Info

Kraken vs. Flames Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 50 (24th) Goals 48 (25th) 66 (29th) Goals Allowed 57 (21st) 15 (6th) Power Play Goals 7 (25th) 16 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (7th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Seattle went over eight times.

The average amount of goals in the Kraken's past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their season average.

The Kraken's 2.6 average goals per game add up to 50 total, which makes them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Kraken are ranked 29th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 66 total goals (3.5 per game).

They're ranked 29th in the league with a -16 goal differential .

