Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Lincoln County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carey School at Richfield School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 20
- Location: Hansen, ID
- Conference: Sawtooth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dietrich High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 20
- Location: Dietrich, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.