If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Lincoln County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carey School at Richfield School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 20

6:00 PM MT on November 20 Location: Hansen, ID

Hansen, ID Conference: Sawtooth

Sawtooth How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dietrich High School