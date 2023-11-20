Will Matthew Beniers Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
Should you bet on Matthew Beniers to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Beniers stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Beniers has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Beniers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:22
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|20:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|21:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
