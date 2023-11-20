Will Oliver Bjorkstrand Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken face off against the Calgary Flames on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjorkstrand stats and insights
- In five of 19 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Flames this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Bjorkstrand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:59
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|14:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:54
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:00
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
