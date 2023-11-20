The Seattle Kraken, Oliver Bjorkstrand included, will face the Calgary Flames on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Bjorkstrand? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus this season, in 16:38 per game on the ice, is +3.

Bjorkstrand has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 19 games this season, Bjorkstrand has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 19 games this year, Bjorkstrand has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Bjorkstrand hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 4 15 Points 4 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

