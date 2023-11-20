The Seattle Kraken, Vince Dunn included, will play the Calgary Flames on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dunn's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vince Dunn vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:42 per game on the ice, is -9.

Dunn has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 19 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In 12 of 19 games this season, Dunn has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Dunn has an assist in 11 of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Dunn's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Dunn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dunn Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 4 16 Points 1 2 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.