Will Yanni Gourde Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
Will Yanni Gourde score a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the Calgary Flames on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gourde stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gourde recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:48
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|16:22
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|20:29
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.