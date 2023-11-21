76ers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5.
76ers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-7.5
|219.5
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over 219.5 total points.
- Philadelphia's outings this year have an average point total of 231.9, 12.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- The 76ers are 10-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia has been the favorite in 10 games this season and won nine (90%) of those contests.
- Philadelphia has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the 76ers.
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has played seven games this season that have had more than 219.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Cleveland's outings this season is 222.2, 2.7 more points than this game's point total.
- Cleveland has a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.
- Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.
- Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info
76ers vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|10
|76.9%
|120.5
|231.7
|111.5
|222.5
|225.9
|Cavaliers
|7
|53.8%
|111.2
|231.7
|111.0
|222.5
|220.8
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Philadelphia has performed worse at home, covering six times in eight home games, and four times in five road games.
- The 120.5 points per game the 76ers record are 9.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (111.0).
- When Philadelphia totals more than 111.0 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- This year, Cleveland is 2-4-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-4-0 ATS (.429).
- The Cavaliers' 111.2 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.5 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Cleveland is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
76ers vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|10-3
|4-1
|8-5
|Cavaliers
|5-8
|0-0
|7-6
76ers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|76ers
|Cavaliers
|120.5
|111.2
|4
|20
|9-2
|3-5
|9-2
|4-4
|111.5
|111.0
|13
|11
|6-1
|5-4
|7-0
|7-2
