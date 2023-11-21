Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Bannock County, Idaho today? We've got you covered.
Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bonneville High School at Marsh Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 21
- Location: Arimo, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
