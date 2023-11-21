Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bonneville County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Bonneville County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Bonneville County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bonneville High School at Marsh Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 21
- Location: Arimo, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
