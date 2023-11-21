The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Idaho State vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Idaho State Stats Insights

  • The Bengals are shooting 49.6% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.1% the Fighting Camels' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Idaho State has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Bengals are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 312th.
  • The Bengals score an average of 69.2 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 65.8 the Fighting Camels give up.
  • When it scores more than 65.8 points, Idaho State is 2-0.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Idaho State averaged 69.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.
  • At home, the Bengals conceded 65 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.7.
  • Idaho State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31%).

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Iowa State L 86-55 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/16/2023 Northwest (WA) W 85-51 Holt Arena
11/20/2023 Citadel L 62-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 @ Campbell - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Lindenwood - Holt Arena

