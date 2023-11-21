How to Watch Idaho State vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Idaho State vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Idaho State Stats Insights
- The Bengals are shooting 49.6% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.1% the Fighting Camels' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Idaho State has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Bengals are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 312th.
- The Bengals score an average of 69.2 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 65.8 the Fighting Camels give up.
- When it scores more than 65.8 points, Idaho State is 2-0.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Idaho State averaged 69.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.
- At home, the Bengals conceded 65 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.7.
- Idaho State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31%).
Idaho State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 86-55
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Northwest (WA)
|W 85-51
|Holt Arena
|11/20/2023
|Citadel
|L 62-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Campbell
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Holt Arena
