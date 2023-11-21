The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Idaho State vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Idaho State Stats Insights

The Bengals are shooting 49.6% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.1% the Fighting Camels' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Idaho State has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Bengals are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 312th.

The Bengals score an average of 69.2 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 65.8 the Fighting Camels give up.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, Idaho State is 2-0.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Idaho State averaged 69.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.

At home, the Bengals conceded 65 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.7.

Idaho State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31%).

