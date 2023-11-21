Tuesday's contest that pits the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) against the Idaho State Bengals (2-3) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Campbell. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

According to our computer prediction, Idaho State is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Campbell. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 126.5 over/under.

Idaho State vs. Campbell Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Line: Campbell -3.5

Point Total: 126.5

Moneyline (To Win): Campbell -165, Idaho State +140

Idaho State vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 63, Idaho State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. Campbell

Pick ATS: Idaho State (+3.5)



Idaho State (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (126.5)



Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals put up 69.2 points per game (270th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per outing (12th in college basketball). They have a +57 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Idaho State wins the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It collects 31.8 rebounds per game, 259th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.4.

Idaho State makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents.

Idaho State forces 12.4 turnovers per game (188th in college basketball) while committing 13.4 (264th in college basketball).

