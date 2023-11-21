The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 126.5 points.

Idaho State vs. Campbell Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Campbell -3.5 126.5

Bengals Betting Records & Stats

The average over/under for Idaho State's matchups this season is 127, 0.5 more points than this game's point total.

Idaho State was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bengals have not won as an underdog of +140 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Idaho State has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Idaho State vs. Campbell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 126.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 126.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Campbell 21 72.4% 69.8 139 68.5 139.5 132 Idaho State 22 81.5% 69.2 139 71 139.5 136.9

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

The Bengals' 69.2 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 65.8 the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.

Idaho State vs. Campbell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Campbell 17-12-0 4-4 20-9-0 Idaho State 13-14-0 8-9 16-11-0

Idaho State vs. Campbell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Campbell Idaho State 8-6 Home Record 7-7 4-10 Away Record 4-12 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.