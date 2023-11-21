Jazz vs. Lakers November 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:20 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Utah Jazz (2-6), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.
Jazz vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT, SportsNet LA
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen is putting up 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 49% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 4 triples per contest (fifth in league).
- On a per-game basis, John Collins gives the Jazz 13 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Clarkson gets the Jazz 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Kelly Olynyk is putting up 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 78.6% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).
- The Jazz are getting 9.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Keyonte George this year.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis averages 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- LeBron James posts 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell averages 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Austin Reaves averages 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 30% from the floor and 25% from downtown with 1 made treys per contest.
- Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 1 assists and 2 boards.
Jazz vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Jazz
|111.1
|Points Avg.
|111.8
|114.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.1
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|45.1%
|29.8%
|Three Point %
|36.1%
