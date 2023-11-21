The Utah Jazz (2-6), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen is putting up 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 49% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 4 triples per contest (fifth in league).

On a per-game basis, John Collins gives the Jazz 13 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Clarkson gets the Jazz 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Kelly Olynyk is putting up 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 78.6% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

The Jazz are getting 9.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Keyonte George this year.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis averages 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

LeBron James posts 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell averages 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Austin Reaves averages 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 30% from the floor and 25% from downtown with 1 made treys per contest.

Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 1 assists and 2 boards.

Jazz vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Jazz 111.1 Points Avg. 111.8 114.6 Points Allowed Avg. 120.1 47.7% Field Goal % 45.1% 29.8% Three Point % 36.1%

