Jazz vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) take the court against the Utah Jazz (4-9) as 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.
Jazz vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-8.5
|236.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 236.5 points.
- Utah's games this year have had a 238.8-point total on average, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah has a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jazz have come away with two wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Utah has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Jazz vs Lakers Additional Info
Jazz vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|4
|28.6%
|111.9
|228.7
|113.6
|235.6
|225.7
|Jazz
|8
|61.5%
|116.8
|228.7
|122
|235.6
|229.9
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- This year, Utah is 5-2-0 at home against the spread (.714 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).
- The Jazz score just 3.2 more points per game (116.8) than the Lakers give up (113.6).
- Utah is 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 113.6 points.
Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|7-6
|1-0
|10-3
|Lakers
|5-9
|1-1
|5-9
Jazz vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Jazz
|Lakers
|116.8
|111.9
|10
|19
|6-2
|2-1
|4-4
|2-1
|122
|113.6
|26
|16
|3-0
|3-4
|2-1
|6-1
