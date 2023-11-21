The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) take the court against the Utah Jazz (4-9) as 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -8.5 236.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 236.5 points.

Utah's games this year have had a 238.8-point total on average, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah has a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have come away with two wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Utah has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs Lakers Additional Info

Jazz vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 4 28.6% 111.9 228.7 113.6 235.6 225.7 Jazz 8 61.5% 116.8 228.7 122 235.6 229.9

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

This year, Utah is 5-2-0 at home against the spread (.714 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

The Jazz score just 3.2 more points per game (116.8) than the Lakers give up (113.6).

Utah is 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 113.6 points.

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Jazz and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 7-6 1-0 10-3 Lakers 5-9 1-1 5-9

Jazz vs. Lakers Point Insights

Jazz Lakers 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 111.9 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 4-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 122 Points Allowed (PG) 113.6 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-4 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-1

