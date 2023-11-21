How to Watch the Jazz vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) face the Utah Jazz (4-9) on November 21, 2023.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Jazz Injury Report
|Lakers vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Jazz Prediction
|Lakers vs Jazz Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- This season, Utah has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 29th.
- The Jazz score an average of 116.8 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 113.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.6 points, Utah is 4-4.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (122.9 per game) than away (109.8). And they are giving up less at home (120.3) than away (124.0).
- At home, Utah gives up 120.3 points per game. Away, it allows 124.0.
- At home the Jazz are averaging 27.3 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (27.0).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Walker Kessler
|Out
|Elbow
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.