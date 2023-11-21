Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Davis, Lauri Markkanen and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Utah Jazz matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -169)

Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 more than Tuesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (8.5).

Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 1.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +110)

Tuesday's over/under for John Collins is 14.5 points. That is 1.5 more than his season average of 13.

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (8.5).

Collins' one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Jordan Clarkson's 14.7-point scoring average is 7.8 less than Tuesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (3.5).

Clarkson's assists average -- 4.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Tuesday's prop bet (4.5).

He has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -108) 12.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Davis has scored 25.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (12) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 2.7 assists per game this season, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +110)

LeBron James is putting up 23 points per game this season, 2.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

He has grabbed 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

James has picked up 7.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Tuesday's over/under (7.5).

He 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.