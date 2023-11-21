When the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) and Utah Jazz (4-9) square off at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, LeBron James and Lauri Markkanen will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

TNT, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Jazz's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Jazz fell to the Suns on Sunday, 140-137 in OT. Their leading scorer was Markkanen with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 38 17 0 2 2 2 Talen Horton-Tucker 25 4 3 2 0 4 Jordan Clarkson 22 7 5 2 0 1

Jazz vs Lakers Additional Info

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen gets the Jazz 24.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

John Collins averages 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

The Jazz get 14.7 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson.

Kelly Olynyk's averages for the season are 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 78.6% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).

The Jazz receive 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Keyonte George.

