The Utah Jazz, with John Collins, face off versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Collins, in his most recent game, had 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in a 140-137 loss to the Suns.

If you'd like to place a wager on Collins' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-111)

Over 14.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-115)

Over 8.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+108)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Lakers conceded 116.6 points per game last season, 20th in the NBA.

Giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Lakers were 25th in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Lakers were the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Lakers were 18th in the NBA last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

John Collins vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 37 16 8 2 0 3 0 12/30/2022 23 7 9 0 0 0 0

