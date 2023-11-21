The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) take the court against the Utah Jazz (4-9) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 120 - Jazz 113

Jazz vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7.5)

Jazz (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-7.0)

Lakers (-7.0) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.1

The Jazz (7-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 35.7% of the time, 18.1% more often than the Lakers (5-9-0) this year.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Utah and its opponents are more successful (76.9% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (35.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 7-3, a better record than the Jazz have recorded (2-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are ninth in the NBA in points scored (116.8 per game) and fifth-worst in points conceded (122.0).

In 2023-24, Utah is best in the league in rebounds (47.6 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (41.0).

With 27.2 assists per game, the Jazz are eighth in the league.

Utah is the second-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (16.7) and 24th in turnovers forced (12.5).

With 14.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.0% from downtown, the Jazz are seventh and 10th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.