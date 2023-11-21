MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature an MWC team, including the matchup between the Long Beach State Beach and the Fresno State Bulldogs.
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Long Beach State Beach at Fresno State Bulldogs
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon Ducks at Nevada Wolf Pack
|9:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|NSN (Live stream on Fubo)
