Alexander Wennberg will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks play at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Wennberg against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg has averaged 18:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In two of 20 games this season, Wennberg has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in seven of 20 games this season, Wennberg has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In five of 20 games this season, Wennberg has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 75 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -48 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 20 Games 3 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

