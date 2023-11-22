The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brian Dumoulin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

  • In two of 20 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Dumoulin has no points on the power play.
  • Dumoulin's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 75 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:17 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:40 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:08 Home W 4-2

Kraken vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

