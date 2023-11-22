The Seattle U Redhawks (2-2) play the Idaho Vandals (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho Stats Insights

The Vandals shot at a 47.2% clip from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Redhawks averaged.

Last season, Idaho had a 10-10 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.8% from the field.

The Vandals were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 83rd.

The Vandals averaged only 4.0 more points per game last year (73.0) than the Redhawks allowed their opponents to score (69.0).

Idaho put together a 10-8 record last season in games it scored more than 69.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Idaho averaged 6.9 more points per game at home (76.2) than on the road (69.3).

At home, the Vandals gave up 69.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.5.

Beyond the arc, Idaho drained fewer triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Upcoming Schedule