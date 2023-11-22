The Seattle U Redhawks (2-2) go up against the Idaho Vandals (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Seattle U vs. Idaho matchup.

Idaho vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle U Moneyline Idaho Moneyline BetMGM Seattle U (-16.5) 139.5 -3000 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Seattle U (-15.5) 139.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho vs. Seattle U Betting Trends (2022-23)

Idaho covered 11 times in 27 games with a spread last year.

Seattle U compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 13 Redhawks games last season hit the over.

