Wednesday's contest features the Seattle U Redhawks (2-2) and the Idaho Vandals (2-2) matching up at Redhawk Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-62 win for heavily favored Seattle U according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Idaho vs. Seattle U Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Idaho vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Seattle U 75, Idaho 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. Seattle U

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle U (-12.7)

Seattle U (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho Performance Insights

Idaho ranked 144th in the country last year with 73.0 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 262nd with 72.9 points allowed per contest.

While the Vandals were in the bottom 25 in the country in rebounds per game with 27.8 (10th-worst), they ranked 148th in college basketball with 30.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Idaho ranked 274th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 11.9 per game.

The Vandals committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.1 turnovers per contest (260th-ranked).

With 6.8 threes per game, the Vandals ranked 237th in college basketball. They had a 34.0% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 183rd in college basketball.

Idaho, who ranked 140th in college basketball with 6.9 threes conceded per game, allowed a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land, which was eighth-worst in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Idaho last year, 63.5% of them were two-pointers (73.7% of the team's made baskets) and 36.5% were from beyond the arc (26.3%).

