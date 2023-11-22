The Idaho Vandals (0-2) face the Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Redhawk Center. This matchup will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Idaho vs. Seattle U Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaac Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Divant'e Moffitt: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nigel Burris: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Yusef Salih: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Rashad Smith: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Idaho AVG Idaho Rank
169th 72.0 Points Scored 73.0 144th
141st 69.0 Points Allowed 72.9 262nd
44th 34.3 Rebounds 27.8 349th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.1 338th
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th
274th 11.9 Assists 11.9 274th
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.