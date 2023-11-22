Idaho vs. Seattle U November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho Vandals (0-2) face the Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Redhawk Center. This matchup will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Idaho Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaac Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Divant'e Moffitt: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nigel Burris: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yusef Salih: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rashad Smith: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Idaho vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seattle U Rank
|Seattle U AVG
|Idaho AVG
|Idaho Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|73.0
|144th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|262nd
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|27.8
|349th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|338th
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
