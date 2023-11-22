The Idaho Vandals (0-2) face the Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Redhawk Center. This matchup will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Seattle U Game Information

Idaho Top Players (2022-23)

Isaac Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Divant'e Moffitt: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Nigel Burris: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Yusef Salih: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rashad Smith: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Idaho vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Idaho AVG Idaho Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 73.0 144th 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 72.9 262nd 44th 34.3 Rebounds 27.8 349th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.1 338th 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th 274th 11.9 Assists 11.9 274th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 10.9 84th

