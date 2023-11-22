The Seattle U Redhawks (2-2) hit the court against the Idaho Vandals (2-2) as double-digit, 16.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 138.5 in the matchup.

Idaho vs. Seattle U Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seattle U -16.5 138.5

Vandals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho played 15 games last season that ended with a combined score over 138.5 points.

Vandals contests last year had a 145.8-point average over/under, 7.3 more points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Vandals were 11-16-0 last season.

Idaho won six, or 26.1%, of the 23 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Vandals were not a bigger underdog last season than the +775 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Vandals, based on the moneyline, is 11.4%.

Idaho vs. Seattle U Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seattle U 15 57.7% 72.0 145 69.0 141.9 143.3 Idaho 15 55.6% 73.0 145 72.9 141.9 141.9

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

The Vandals' 73.0 points per game last year were just 4.0 more points than the 69.0 the Redhawks allowed to opponents.

Idaho went 9-4 against the spread and 10-8 overall when it scored more than 69.0 points last season.

Idaho vs. Seattle U Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seattle U 12-14-0 0-0 13-13-0 Idaho 11-16-0 0-0 14-13-0

Idaho vs. Seattle U Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seattle U Idaho 12-2 Home Record 6-10 7-7 Away Record 4-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

