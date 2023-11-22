The Utah Jazz (4-10) take a three-game slide into a road matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11), losers of eight straight.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Utah Jazz

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).

In games Utah shoots better than 49.4% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 26th.

The Jazz record only 2.0 more points per game (115.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (113.6).

Utah is 4-4 when scoring more than 113.6 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average 122.9 points per game in home games, compared to 108.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 14.6 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Utah is surrendering 120.3 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 125.0.

Looking at three-pointers, the Jazz have performed better in home games this season, sinking 14.7 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.0 threes per game and a 34.0% three-point percentage in away games.

Jazz Injuries