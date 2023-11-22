How to Watch the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (4-10) take a three-game slide into a road matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11), losers of eight straight.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Prediction
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).
- In games Utah shoots better than 49.4% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 26th.
- The Jazz record only 2.0 more points per game (115.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (113.6).
- Utah is 4-4 when scoring more than 113.6 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz average 122.9 points per game in home games, compared to 108.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 14.6 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Utah is surrendering 120.3 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 125.0.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Jazz have performed better in home games this season, sinking 14.7 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.0 threes per game and a 34.0% three-point percentage in away games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Walker Kessler
|Out
|Elbow
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.