Player prop bet options for Lauri Markkanen and others are listed when the Utah Jazz visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -159)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Markkanen is 24.5 points. That is 0.2 more than his season average of 24.3.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Markkanen's four made three-pointers per game is 1.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get Markkanen gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +142)

Jordan Clarkson is averaging 14.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 6.8 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Clarkson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Clarkson averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.