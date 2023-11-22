Jordan Clarkson plus his Utah Jazz teammates hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 21, Clarkson produced seven points in a 131-99 loss versus the Lakers.

Below, we dig into Clarkson's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-104)

Over 21.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Over 4.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+142)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Trail Blazers conceded 117.4 points per contest last season, 23rd in the NBA.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers conceded 43.2 rebounds per game last year, 14th in the NBA in that category.

The Trail Blazers allowed 27 assists per contest last year (worst in the NBA).

Defensively, the Trail Blazers gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 33 30 1 3 4 0 2

