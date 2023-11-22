Kraken vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 22
Here's a look at the injury report for the Seattle Kraken (7-8-5), which currently has only one player listed, as the Kraken ready for their matchup against the San Jose Sharks (3-14-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Nico Sturm
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Oskar Lindblom
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Kraken vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken rank 19th in the league with 53 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- Its -17 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- With 27 goals (1.5 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- San Jose has allowed 75 total goals this season (4.2 per game), ranking 32nd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -48, they are 32nd in the league.
Kraken vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-275)
|Sharks (+220)
|6
