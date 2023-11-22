Here's a look at the injury report for the Seattle Kraken (7-8-5), which currently has only one player listed, as the Kraken ready for their matchup against the San Jose Sharks (3-14-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Benning D Out Undisclosed Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Nico Sturm C Out Personal Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken rank 19th in the league with 53 goals scored (2.6 per game).

Its -17 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

With 27 goals (1.5 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

San Jose has allowed 75 total goals this season (4.2 per game), ranking 32nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -48, they are 32nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kraken vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-275) Sharks (+220) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.