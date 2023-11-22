Kraken vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The San Jose Sharks (3-14-1) will aim to break an eight-game road losing streak when they play the Seattle Kraken (7-8-5) on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW.
The Kraken have recorded a 4-3-3 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 29 goals while conceding 35 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (24.2% conversion rate).
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's contest.
Kraken vs. Sharks Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Sharks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-275)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Sharks Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have finished 3-5-8 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 7-8-5.
- In the eight games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-1-3 record (good for 11 points).
- In the six games this season the Kraken recorded just one goal, they finished 0-5-1.
- Seattle finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Kraken have scored more than two goals 11 times, and are 7-1-3 in those games (to record 17 points).
- In the six games when Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 2-2-2 record (six points).
- In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 4-2-3 (11 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Kraken finished 2-6-1 in those contests (five points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|28th
|2.65
|Goals Scored
|1.5
|32nd
|24th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|4.17
|32nd
|22nd
|29.6
|Shots
|24.8
|32nd
|16th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|38.3
|32nd
|7th
|24.59%
|Power Play %
|16.98%
|22nd
|29th
|72.13%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|27th
Kraken vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
