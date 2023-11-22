Kraken vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Jose Sharks (3-14-1) will try to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they square off against the Seattle Kraken (7-8-5) on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-275)
|Sharks (+220)
|6
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won two of their five games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (40.0%).
- Seattle has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Kraken's implied win probability is 73.3%.
- Seattle's 20 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 12 times.
Kraken vs Sharks Additional Info
Kraken vs. Sharks Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|53 (19th)
|Goals
|27 (32nd)
|70 (31st)
|Goals Allowed
|75 (32nd)
|15 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (24th)
|17 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (28th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 4-3-3 overall.
- Seattle went over in eight of its past 10 games.
- The Kraken have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken are scoring 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kraken are ranked 19th in the NHL with 53 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.
- The Kraken are ranked 31st in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 70 total goals (3.5 per game).
- Their goal differential (-17) ranks them 30th in the league.
