The San Jose Sharks (3-14-1) will try to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they square off against the Seattle Kraken (7-8-5) on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-275) Sharks (+220) 6 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won two of their five games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (40.0%).

Seattle has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Kraken's implied win probability is 73.3%.

Seattle's 20 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 12 times.

Kraken vs Sharks Additional Info

Kraken vs. Sharks Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 53 (19th) Goals 27 (32nd) 70 (31st) Goals Allowed 75 (32nd) 15 (6th) Power Play Goals 9 (24th) 17 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (28th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 4-3-3 overall.

Seattle went over in eight of its past 10 games.

The Kraken have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken are scoring 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kraken are ranked 19th in the NHL with 53 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.

The Kraken are ranked 31st in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 70 total goals (3.5 per game).

Their goal differential (-17) ranks them 30th in the league.

