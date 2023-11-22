Player prop bet odds for Vince Dunn, Tomas Hertl and others are available when the Seattle Kraken host the San Jose Sharks at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, who has scored 18 points in 20 games (three goals and 15 assists).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 20 1 1 2 4 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 1 1 3

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has accumulated 15 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding nine assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 1 1 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 0 0 1

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Jaden Schwartz has scored eight goals and added seven assists through 20 games for Seattle.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 20 0 0 0 1 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 0 0 0 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Hertl is an offensive leader for San Jose with 12 points (0.7 per game), with four goals and eight assists in 18 games (playing 20:50 per game).

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 20 1 0 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 14 1 0 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 12 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Nov. 10 0 0 0 5

Fabian Zetterlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Fabian Zetterlund has scored seven total points (0.4 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and three assists.

Zetterlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Nov. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 10 0 0 0 1

