Lauri Markkanen plus his Utah Jazz teammates hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Markkanen, in his most recent game (November 21 loss against the Lakers), produced 10 points and eight rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Markkanen's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-111)

Over 24.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-120)

Over 8.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the league last year, conceding 117.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers were the 14th-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 43.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers conceded 27.0 per game last season, ranking them last in the league.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league in that category.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 31 21 9 0 2 1 1

