Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nez Perce County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:41 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Nez Perce County, Idaho today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nez Perce County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewiston High School at Lewis and Clark High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM PT on November 22
- Location: Spokane, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.