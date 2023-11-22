The Seattle Kraken, Oliver Bjorkstrand among them, play the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. If you'd like to wager on Bjorkstrand's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Bjorkstrand has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 75 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -48 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 20 Games 3 15 Points 3 6 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

