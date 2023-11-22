Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars (fourth in the conference at 12-4-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 13-4-2), square off on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Golden Knights (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have put together an 11-4 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Dallas has an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals nine times.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 2-0 in those games.
- Vegas has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +110.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
- Vegas has played nine games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|60 (8th)
|Goals
|64 (4th)
|47 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|47 (8th)
|12 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (6th)
|7 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (10th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its last 10 games.
- Dallas went over in seven of its past 10 games.
- The Stars have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars create the eighth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 60 this season.
- The Stars are ranked eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 47 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +13.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has covered the spread twice and is 5-4-1 overall in its past 10 games.
- Four of Vegas' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are averaging 8.4 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Golden Knights have scored the fourth-most goals (64 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.
- The Golden Knights are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, allowing 47 goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank eighth.
- Their +17 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
