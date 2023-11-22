How to Watch Virginia vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) take on the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Virginia is 4-0 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 268th.
- The Cavaliers put up only 2.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Mountaineers allow (64.8).
- Virginia is 3-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
- Last season, West Virginia had a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 76.0 points per game last year, 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
- When West Virginia allowed fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-1.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia put up 68.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged in road games (65.7).
- Defensively the Cavaliers were better in home games last year, surrendering 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 when playing on the road.
- Virginia drained 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 38.2%).
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.
- The Mountaineers gave up fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (74.6) last season.
- Beyond the arc, West Virginia drained fewer triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|L 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|L 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's
|-
|WVU Coliseum
