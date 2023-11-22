Will Will Borgen Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 22?
Can we expect Will Borgen finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken clash with the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Borgen stats and insights
- Borgen is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Borgen has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 75 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.
Borgen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:45
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Home
|W 4-2
Kraken vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
