The SMU Mustangs (4-1) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -6.5 141.5

Wisconsin vs SMU Betting Records & Stats

The Badgers have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Wisconsin has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Badgers have a 75% chance to win.

SMU are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have been listed as an underdog of +230 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that SMU has a 30.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 3 60% 75.4 152.6 67.4 131.4 134.9 SMU 3 75% 77.2 152.6 64 131.4 145

Additional Wisconsin vs SMU Insights & Trends

The 75.4 points per game the Badgers average are 11.4 more points than the Mustangs allow (64).

Wisconsin is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 64 points.

The Mustangs' 77.2 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers allow.

SMU has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0 SMU 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0

Wisconsin vs. SMU Home/Away Splits

Wisconsin SMU 11-6 Home Record 7-9 6-6 Away Record 1-10 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

