Can we anticipate Yanni Gourde finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Gourde has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gourde's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 75 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:45 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:32 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:48 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 2 0 2 16:22 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:22 Home W 4-2

Kraken vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

