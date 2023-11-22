The Seattle Kraken, Yanni Gourde included, will face the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Gourde are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Yanni Gourde vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:28 per game on the ice, is -1.

Gourde has a goal in three of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gourde has registered a point in a game eight times this season out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Gourde has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Gourde hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-48).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 20 Games 3 9 Points 2 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

