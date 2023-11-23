How to Watch Boise State vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Boise State Broncos (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Hokies gave up to their opponents (44.6%).
- Boise State put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot over 44.6% from the field.
- The Hokies ranked 289th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncos ranked 231st.
- The Broncos put up an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just two more points than the 70.1 the Hokies allowed.
- Boise State went 15-3 last season when it scored more than 70.1 points.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game at home (75.4) than away (69.7).
- The Broncos allowed 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Boise State knocked down fewer trifectas away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34%) than at home (38.6%) as well.
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Vanguard
|W 89-55
|ExtraMile Arena
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|W 63-58
|ExtraMile Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Mountain America Center
|12/5/2023
|North Texas
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
