The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Boise State Broncos (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Hokies gave up to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Boise State put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot over 44.6% from the field.
  • The Hokies ranked 289th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncos ranked 231st.
  • The Broncos put up an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just two more points than the 70.1 the Hokies allowed.
  • Boise State went 15-3 last season when it scored more than 70.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game at home (75.4) than away (69.7).
  • The Broncos allowed 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.5 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Boise State knocked down fewer trifectas away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Vanguard W 89-55 ExtraMile Arena
11/12/2023 San Francisco W 63-58 ExtraMile Arena
11/19/2023 @ Clemson L 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/23/2023 Virginia Tech - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Mountain America Center
12/5/2023 North Texas - ExtraMile Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.