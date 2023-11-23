The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Boise State Broncos (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Hokies gave up to their opponents (44.6%).

Boise State put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot over 44.6% from the field.

The Hokies ranked 289th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncos ranked 231st.

The Broncos put up an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just two more points than the 70.1 the Hokies allowed.

Boise State went 15-3 last season when it scored more than 70.1 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game at home (75.4) than away (69.7).

The Broncos allowed 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Boise State knocked down fewer trifectas away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Boise State Upcoming Schedule