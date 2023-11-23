Boise State vs. Virginia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Boise State Broncos (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Boise State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks
Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-2.5)
|142.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|142.5
|-128
|+106
Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Boise State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.
- The Broncos covered the spread five times last season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Virginia Tech went 14-17-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 18 Hokies games hit the over.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Boise State, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks much better (74th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (103rd).
- Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
