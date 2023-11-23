The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Boise State Broncos (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Boise State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-2.5) 142.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-1.5) 142.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Boise State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

The Broncos covered the spread five times last season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Virginia Tech went 14-17-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 18 Hokies games hit the over.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Boise State, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks much better (74th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (103rd).

Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

